From the June 16 meeting of Eufaula City Schools:

A calendar was approved in January 2020 for Eufaula City Schools for the 2020-21 school year. After COVID-19 pandemic, State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey requested that schools delay their opening day until Aug. 20, 2020. Attached is a draft of a revised school calendar to meet this request. The calendar has been reviewed by Central Office leadership team and school principals.

Thanksgiving break will be Nov. 23-27.

Christmas break will be Dec. 21-Jan. 1

Spring break will be March 29-April 2.

ECS Board meeting dates for 2020-21All meetings to be held in the Board Room at the Superintendent’s Office at 5:30 p.m. unless noted otherwise

» July 14, Regular board meeting

» Aug. 18 — First Public Budget Hearing/Regular Board Meeting

» Sept. 10 — Second Public Budget Hearing/Regular Board Meeting

» Oct. 20 — Regular Board Meeting

» Nov. 17 — Regular Board Meeting

» Dec. 15 — Regular Board Meeting

» Jan. 26, 2021 — Regular Board Meeting

» Feb. 16, 2021 — Regular Board Meeting

» March 16, 2021 — Regular Board Meeting

» April 20, 2021 — Regular Board Meeting

» May 18, 2021 — Annual meeting/Regular Board Meeting

» June 15, 2021 — Regular Board Meeting

Personnel actions

Resignation, Classified: Carmen McDaniel, Kindergarten Teacher, Eufaula Primary School, effective June 11; Sherry Gates, CNP Worker, Admiral Moorer Middle School, effective Aug. 1, retirement

Employment, Certified, effective 2020-21 school year: Jamie Jones, Second Grade Teacher, Eufaula Primary School; Nina Strong, Second Grade Teacher, Eufaula Primary School; Russell Nichols, Math Teacher, Admiral Moorer Middle School.

Employment, Classified, effective 2020-21 school year: Tashena Bonaparte, 192-Day Custodian, Eufaula Primary School; Amber Peterson, Paraprofessional, Eufaula Primary School; Tynisha Kerby, Paraprofessional, Eufaula Primary School; Christopher Wilson, Paraprofessional, Eufaula Primary School; Otis Bouyer, 6.5-Hour/185-Day CNP Worker, Eufaula Elementary School ; Transfer, effective 2020-2021 school year; Jeanie Robbins, Transfer from Paraprofessional, Eufaula Elementary School to Paraprofessional, Admiral Moorer Middle School.

Temporary/Part Time/Other: Kimber Fant, Summer School Substitute Teacher, effective June 8-July 30; Wendy Hubbard, Summer School Substitute Teacher, effective 6/8/20-7/30/20 5.S.14. Justin Morgan, Summer School Substitute Teacher, effective June 8-July 30; Debbie Ludlam, Nurse at all schools, extracurricular activities or field trips, or as needed, effective July 1-June 30, 2021; Dee Miller, Nurse at all schools, extracurricular activities or field trips, or as needed, effective July 1-June 30, 2021; Robin Long, Nurse at all schools, extracurricular activities or field trips, or as needed, effective July 1-June 30, 2021; Julie Bailey, Nurse at all schools, extracurricular activities or field trips, or as needed, effective July 1-June 30, 2021; Carly Wilbourne, Nurse at all schools, extracurricular activities or field trips, or as needed, effective July 1-June 30, 2021; Laura Stewart, Work 20 additional days to provide special education services/testing, effective June 4-July 16; Leigh Money, Stipend for up to 12 additional days at regular rate of pay according to the terms and conditions specified in the ALSDE Funded Agri-science Education Extended School Year Grant for FY20.

Eligible for First Year of Incentive Signing Bonus: Anna Wilkins, Special Education; Luke Henderson, ELA, Admiral Moorer Middle School; Taylor White, ELA, Admiral Moorer Middle School; Kimberly Adkins, ELA, Admiral Moorer Middle School; Alicia Buntin, Math, Admiral Moorer Middle School; Kasey Gibbons, Math, Eufaula High School; Pelina Jessie, English, Eufaula High School; Chris Flores, Spanish, Eufaula High School.

