Monday evening’s meeting of the Eufaula City Schools Board of Education was a time for cheering, but Superintendent Joey Brannan warned that the recent grade improvements from the Alabama State Department of Education hardly meant the game was over.
Eufaula went from two F’s (Elementary and Primary schools), a D, (Admiral Moorer Middle School) and a C (Eufaula High), to all C’s.
Holly Mitchell, Director of Curriculum and Instruction with ECS, said the improvement was a game-changer as far as morale, particularly with teachers.
“It’s good to be able to share some good news,” Mitchell said. “Last year, we took a hit. When the grades came out this year some of us might have cried we were so excited.”
Mitchell noted that the elementary school’s academic growth went from 57.81 to 93.82 and improved its overall grade from a 57 to 73.
“Some people in the state department said our elementary was one of the higher jumps this year,” Mitchell added. “But, we’re not settling for a C.”
Brannan, who has been with ECS less than three full semesters, implemented what he called a “Band-Aid” fix to improve the grades short term, but implemented several actions and programs for the long term.
“I can’t tell you how excited I am as we move forward to see what we can do long range,” Brannan said. “Let me tell you, Miss Mitchell deserves more credit than she will ever let on. I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”
Eufaula High School’s graduation rate rose almost 4%, each college and career readiness almost 10%, and it’s chronic absenteeism was down more than 7%.
AMMS went from an overall 65 to a 70, with its biggest improvement a 20% rise in academic growth.
In other business:
October is Principal Appreciation Month.
“I just wanted (the principals) to know how much we appreciate them,” Brannan said. “When I go around town I hear a lot of good things. Thank y’all for everything you’ve done.”
The Eufaula Barbour County Chamber Junior Ambassadors presented each principal with gifts.
Board member Otis Hill was recognized for being a master school board member for the eighth time.
It was noted that English services are exploding. Six years ago there were only about 30 in the program and now there are between 160 and 170. There are also parents coming into the classes.
Contracts approved included Vision Services, Milestone Behavioral Services, a three-year agreement with the Eufaula Parks and Recreation Department, Ingenuity Software, and Reading Horizons Software.
A grant for the Primary School will work with students on enhancement, physical activity, and obesity. The capacity is for 90 students to be worked with on the grant.
AMMS is exploring the possibility of starting a soccer program and would need a head coach and assistant. Supplements for those positions were approved. Brannon noted that the interest is there but the tough part would be completing a schedule.
Personnel actions:
Resignation, Certified: Ashley Martin, Teacher, Eufaula High School, effective Oct. 21. Carolyn Hinton, English Language Arts Teacher, Admiral Moorer Middle School, effective Sept. 17. Denise Wright, English Language Arts Teacher, Admiral Moorer Middle School, effective Oct. 18.
Resignation, Classified: Barbara Martin, 192-Day Custodian, Eufaula Primary School, effective Nov. 1, retirement. Meagan Jones, 6.5-Hour/183-Day CNP Worker, Eufaula Primary School, effective Sept. 27. Michelle Puckett, Paraprofessional, Eufaula Primary School, effective Oct. 18. Betty Hill, 6.5-Hour/183-Day CNP Worker, Eufaula Elementary School, effective Dec. 1, retirement
Transfer/Reassignment: Tommy Turner, Voluntary reassignment from 240-Day Custodian, Eufaula Primary School to 192-Day Custodian, Eufaula Primary School, effective Oct. 22.
Employment, Classified: Johnnie Glover, Paraprofessional, Eufaula Elementary School, effective Oct. 28, 2019. Sentorio Thomas, 6.5-Hour CNP Worker, Eufaula Primary School, effective Oct. 22, 2019. William Searcy, 240-Day Custodian, Eufaula Primary School, effective Nov. 1, 2019. Temporary/Part Time/Contract. Lynn Warren, Music Teacher, Early Learning Center, not to exceed 16-hours per month, effective Aug. 27, 2019-May 22, 2020. Joyce Pomeroy, Certified Intervention Support, $20 per hour, not to exceed 20 hours per week, effective Nov. 22, 2019-May 22, 2020 (Federal Funds). Carla Robinson, Certified Intervention Support, $20 per hour, not to exceed 20 hours per week, effective Sept. 30, 2019-May 22, 2020. Sharon Demien, Homebound Services, as needed, not to exceed 30 hours per week; effective Sept. 6, 2019-June 30, 2020. Virginia Jordan, Homebound services, not to exceed 10-hours per month, effective Oct. 22, 2019-June 30, 2020. Courtney Green, Extended Day, Early Learning Center, as needed, effective Aug. 8, 2019-June 30, 2020. Julie Salter, Extended Day, Early Learning Center, as needed, effective Aug. 8, 2019-June 30, 2020. Tim Walker, After School CNP Dinner Program, Eufaula High School, $25/hour, not to exceed 2 hours per day, effective Sept. 16, 2019-May 21, 2020. Jeffery Phillips, After School CNP Dinner Program, Eufaula High School, $25/hour, not to exceed 2 hours per day, effective Sept. 16, 2019-May 21, 2020. Robert Anglin, Custodial Services, Eufaula City Schools, $12/Hour, not to exceed 4 hours per day, as needed, effective Sept. 17, 2019-June 30, 2020. LaSonya Johnson, pay for overtime, up to 2.5 hours per day to serve as afternoon bus monitor, as needed, effective Aug. 8, 2019-May 22, 2020. Mary Jones, pay for overtime, up to 2.5 hours per day to serve as afternoon bus monitor, as needed, effective Aug. 8, 2019-May 22, 2020. Sabrina Brooks, pay for overtime, up to 2.5 hours per day to serve as afternoon bus monitor, as needed, effective Aug. 8, 2019-May 22, 2020. Craig Streeter, pay for overtime, up to 2.5 hours per day to serve as afternoon bus monitor, as needed, effective Aug. 8, 2019-May 22, 2020. Ethel Akins Thomas, pay for overtime, up to 2.5 hours per day to serve as afternoon bus monitor, as needed, effective Aug. 8, 2019-May 22, 2020. Marc Johnson, $50 per hour to repair buses; $105 per bus inspection, effective Oct. 1, 2019-Sept. 30, 2020, as needed and pre-approved by Superintendent. Richard Berry, $50 per hour to repair buses; $105 per bus inspection, effective Oct. 1, 2019-Sept. 20, 202, as needed and pre-approved by Superintendent.
Supplements for 2019-2020 School Year: Phil Anderson, Girls Assistant Basketball, Admiral Moorer Middle School. Jennings Gilmore, Assistant Baseball, Admiral Moorer Middle School. Paula Leverette, Boys Assistant Basketball, Admiral Moorer Middle School.
Leave of Absence: Linda Walton, Transportation, effective until Dec. 12. Betty Glaspie, Unpaid Suspension/Leave of Absence for three work days (Sept. 30, Oct. 1, and Oct. 2.)
