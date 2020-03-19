Superintendent Joey Brannan admitted there was no model to go by regarding the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, but that Eufaula City Schools were doing as they had been instructed and what they deemed best for everyone involved.
As of Thursday morning, all buildings in the ECS system were closed. Classes ended Tuesday, a day earlier than originally planned and at the moment, they are to resume on April 6.
“The hope is that we will come back to school (April 6), but I’m not sure in reality how likely that is,” Brannan said as he addressed the Eufaula City Schools Board of Education Tuesday evening.
“I want to kind of update everybody on where we are now and moving forward with the coronavirus scare. We will bring the faculty in with new devices. We will put together instructional packets for the students. We’ve had conversations with ALVA (Alabama Virtual Academy) and its virtual options for the teachers, using their platform.”
Brannan also noted that the meals programs offered for the entire system will continue — students will be able to receive meals Monday through Friday beginning March 28 after the scheduled spring break. There will be a grab and go breakfast and lunch in each bag at two locations, Eufaula Early Learning Center and Eufaula Elementary School. The dinner program will continue at Eufaula High School following spring break, March 23-27.
“We have met nonstop since Monday with the people we have working for us,” Brannan said. “Everybody has jumped in with both feet. There have been a lot of arguments, trying to think of what is best for the kids... and that’s what you want.”
James Bailey, director of facilities and safety for ECS, said a backpack sprayer has been used for months on the buses every day and that would continue. “Also, if we are out longer than two weeks, we’ve got a pretty good stock pile of sanitizer locked up, probably better than most people have.”
Board President Richard Wingate added, “I know this is uncharted territory and I know it’s not easy but hopefully will be over prepared for it.”
In other business:
Personnel actions:
Employment, Certified: Keely Murphy, ELA Teacher, Eufaula High School, effective March 9.
Temporary/Part Time/Contract/Other: Melissa Orr, Homebound Services, as needed outside of regular work hours, not to exceed 20 hours per pay period, effective March 1-June 30; Meredith Campbell, Homebound Services, as needed outside of regular work hours, not to exceed 20 hours per pay period, effective March 1-June 30; Kim Lawson, Homebound Services, as needed outside of regular work hours, not to exceed 20 hours per pay period, effective March 1-June 30; Star Green, Pay for comp time for gate worker duties performed during basketball season, Eufaula High School, as approved by supervisor, effective Dec. 10, 2019-Jan. 31, 2020; Bridgett Smith, Pay for comp time for gate worker duties performed during basketball season, Eufaula High School, as approved by supervisor, effective Dec. 10, 2019-Jan. 31, 2020; Rashada Glover, Pay for comp time for gate worker duties performed during basketball season, Eufaula High School, as approved by supervisor, effective Dec. 10, 2019-Jan. 31, 2020; Pakita Helms, Pay for comp time for gate worker duties performed during basketball season, Eufaula High School, as approved by supervisor, effective Dec. 10, 2019-Jan. 31, 2020; Barbara Jones, comp time earned, effective March 1-May 31; Lillian Thompson, comp time earned, effective March 1-May 31; Iliana Machado, comp time earned, effective March 1-May 31; Joann Gamble, comp time earned, effective March 1-May 31; Mary Holloway, comp time earned, effective March 1-May 31; Tammy Rumph, comp time earned, effective March 1-May 31.
Leave of Absence: Dylan Ludlam, Admiral Moorer Middle School, estimated April 6-April 20; James Priest, Transportation, estimated March 2-March 16.
