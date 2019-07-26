Along with new procedures for handling disciplinary actions, Eufaula City Schools hopes to have a new building in place for the Alternative Learning Center by the second semester of the upcoming school year.
A bid of $1.053 million from Bullard Cook of Montgomery was accepted by the ECS Board of Education during a special called meeting Wednesday evening. James Bailey, director of facilities and safety for ECS, said the new building, could be ready by the end of December.
The facility will have six rooms with a capacity of 35 per room, but ECS Superintendent Joey Brannan said the plan is to keep the ALC to 30 students total in just two rooms. The ALC will encompass all grades and is not just for disciplinary students, but also for students such as the Hope Academy students that are behind in their school work for whatever reason.
“At the end of the day, we just want to make sure every student gets a chance to excel,” Brannan said.
The building will be built immediately west of the existing Eufaula High School facilities. The current ALC is housed at the Central Office on State Docks Road.
In other business:
The new student handbook was accepted, with Brannan noting school principals solicited feedback from parents on upgrading the handbook.
Brannan noted that the entire school system was only two employees shy of being at full capacity. Thus far, there have been 35 new teachers hired prior to the 2019-2020 school year.
Personnel actions:
Rescind: Samantha Weathers, Early Learning Center Lead Teacher Supplement for 2019-2020.
Resignation, Classified: April Parmer, Paraprofessional, Eufaula Elementary School, effective July 15.
Employment, Certified: Kathryn Griffin, Kindergarten Teacher, Eufaula Primary School, effective Aug 2; Greg Martin, Math Teacher, Admiral Moorer Middle School, effective Aug. 2; Sarah Patty, Social Studies Teacher, Admiral Moorer Middle School, effective Aug. 2; Carolyn Hinton, English Language Arts Teacher, Admiral Moorer Middle School, effective Aug. 2; Mark Murphy, English Language Arts Teacher, Admiral Moorer Middle School, effective Aug. 2; Sarah Black, Art Teacher, Eufaula High School, effective Aug. 2; Robert Brown, Social Studies Teacher , Eufaula High School, effective Aug. 2; Nashton Carrington, Television Production Teacher, Eufaula High School, effective Aug. 2.
Employment, Classified: Deborah Parker, Paraprofessional, Eufaula Elementary School, effective Aug. 6.
Transfer, Certified: Chanta Smith, Voluntary transfer from Prek Teacher, Early Learning Center to Third Grade, Eufaula Elementary School, effective Aug. 2; Stephanie Taylor, Voluntary transfer from Sixth Grade ELA Teacher, Admiral Moorer Middle School to Sixth Grade General Social Science Teacher, Admiral Moorer Middle School, effective Aug. 2.
Temporary Part Time: Rosie Mitchell, Extended Day, Early Learning Center, as needed, effective Aug. 8-June 30, 2020; Paula Dunn, Extended Day, Eufaula Primary School, as needed, not to exceed 2 hours per day, effective Aug. 8-June 30, 2020; Kathryn Foy, Extended Day, Eufaula Primary School, as needed, not to exceed 2 hours per day, effective Aug. 8-June 30, 2020; Jessica Henderson, Extended Day, Eufaula Primary School, as needed, not to exceed 2 hours per day, effective Aug. 8-June 30, 2020; Michele Jones, Extended Day, Eufaula Primary School, as needed, not to exceed 2 hours per day, effective Aug. 8-June 30, 2020; Regina Robinson, Extended Day, Eufaula Primary School, as needed, not to exceed 2 hours per day, effective Aug. 8-June 30, 2020; Brandy Senn, Extended Day, Eufaula Primary School, as needed, not to exceed 2 hours per day, effective Aug. 8-June 30, 2020; Melody Smith, Extended Day, Eufaula Primary School, as needed, not to exceed 2 hours per day, effective Aug. 8-June 30, 2020; Kristi Wiggins, Extended Day, Eufaula Primary School, as needed, not to exceed 2 hours per day, effective Aug. 8-June 30, 2020; Tameka Wright, Extended Day, Eufaula Primary School, as needed, not to exceed 2 hours per day, effective 8 Aug. 8-June 30, 2020; Taneka Mallard, Extended Day/Detention, Eufaula Elementary School, as needed, not to exceed 2 hours per day, effective Aug. 8-June 30, 2020; Demian Nicholson, Extended Day/Detention, Eufaula Elementary School, as needed, not to exceed 2 hours per day, effective Aug. 8-June 30, 2020; Victoria Smith, Extended Day/Detention, Eufaula Elementary School, as needed, not to exceed 2 hours per day, effective Aug. 8-June 30, 2020; Mitzy Knotts, Extended Day/Detention, Eufaula Elementary School, as needed, not to exceed 2 hours per day, effective Aug. 8-June 30, 2020; Kimber Fant, Extended Day/Detention, Eufaula Elementary School, as needed, not to exceed 2 hours per day, effective Aug. 8-June 30, 2020; Pam Welsh, Extended Day/Detention, Eufaula Elementary School, as needed, not to exceed 2 hours per day, effective Aug. 8-June 30, 2020; Scott Klages, Extended Day/Detention, Eufaula Elementary School, as needed, not to exceed 2 hours per day, effective Aug. 8-June 30, 2020; Mary Boyce, Extended Day/Detention, Eufaula Elementary School, as needed, not to exceed 2 hours per day, effective Aug. 8-June 30, 2020; Janna Klages, Extended Day/Detention, Eufaula Elementary School, as needed, not to exceed 2 hours per day, effective Aug. 8-June 30, 2020; Anne Beasley, Extended Day, Admiral Moorer Middle School, as needed, not to exceed 2 hours per day, effective Aug. 8-June 30, 2020; Katrina Hardison, Extended Day, Admiral Moorer Middle School, as needed, not to exceed 2 hours per day, effective Aug. 8-June 30, 2020; Kimberly Lawson, Extended Day, Admiral Moorer Middle School, as needed, not to exceed 2 hours per day, effective Aug. 8-June 30, 2020; Debbie Ludlam, Nurse at all schools, extracurricular activities or field trips, as needed, effective July 1-June 30, 2020; Dee Miller, Nurse at all schools, extracurricular activities or field trips, as needed, effective July 1-June 30, 2020; Robin Long, Nurse at all schools, extracurricular activities or field trips, as needed, effective July 1-June 30, 2020; Julie Bailey, Nurse at all schools, extracurricular activities or field trips, as needed, effective July 1-June 30, 2020; Carly Wilbourne, Nurse at all schools, extracurricular activities or field trips, as needed, effective July 1-June 30, 2020 Rita Bonner, Certified Intervention Support, $20 per hour, not to exceed 30 hours per week, effective Aug. 12-May 22, 2020; Rosalyn Hatfield, Certified Intervention Support, $20 per hour, not to exceed 30 hours per week, effective Aug. 12-May 22, 2020 (Federal Funds); Susan Whitehead, Certified Intervention Support, $20 per hour, not to exceed 30 hours per week, effective Aug. 12-May 22, 2020 (Federal Funds); Anne Spurlock, Certified Intervention Support, $20 per hour, not to exceed 30 hours per week, effective Aug. 12-May 22, 2020 (Federal Funds); Cathy Taylor, Contract Reading Specialist, $35 per hour, not to exceed 30 hours per week, effective Aug. 12-May 22, 2020, on days school is in session; Jessica McManus, Temporary, Part Time Appointment, Adjunct Instructor for Sports Medicine Course, Eufaula High School, $20 per hour, as needed, not to exceed 30 hours per pay period, effective Aug. 7-June 30, 2020; Richard Praeger, temporary, Adjunct Instructor for Fireman Courses at Eufaula High School, partnership with the City of Eufaula, effective Aug. 7-May 21, 2020; (salary is paid through City of Eufaula).
