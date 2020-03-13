Eufaula City Schools has postponed all field trips and extracurricular after-school events for the remainder of March and April, including the Music and Arts event originally scheduled for Thursday, March 19. This does not include athletic events with the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
ECS will maintain normal school schedules, although outside visitors are discouraged at this time.
“The health and safety of our students, employees and community is a great concern and priority for all of us at Eufaula City Schools,” Superintendent Joey Brannan wrote in a release Friday. “Currently, the coronavirus situation is evolving throughout the nation. We continue to receive updated information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Alabama Department of Public Health and Alabama State Department of Education.”
