Name: Sohani Afruj
School: The Lakeside School
Age: 16
Favorite Teacher: I don’t have a favorite teacher because they have all impacted me in great but different ways adding to who I’m as a person.
Favorite class: Science
Favorite activity: Traveling and meditating
Favorite food: Chicken roast with pulao
Favorite music: “A mixture of different genres of American music and also Desi music.”
What do you like to do when you’re not in school? “Hanging out with friends and expanding my knowledge as much as possible.”
Who is your role model and why? “My older sister, because she has and is learning how to better herself without compromising who she is.”
Future career: “Oncologist.”
Greatest accomplishment: “Having an optimistic view of life, even in negative situations, has helped me overcome difficult challenges.”
Parents and Siblings: Father, Alum nut Alam; Mother, Farhana Afruj; three siblings
