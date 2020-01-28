Admiral Moorer Middle School released its first soccer schedule for the upcoming season, which will begin Feb. 17 at home against Auburn Middle School.
Dylan Ludlam will be the new soccer coach for the Admirals.
AMMS soccer schedule:
Feb. 17 — vs. Auburn MS, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 18 — vs. Dothan, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 27 — at Opelika MS, 5 p.m.
March 3 — vs. Buearegard, 5:30 p.m.
12 — vs. Beauregard, 5:30 p.m.
April 9 — at Dothan, 5 p.m.
April 11 — at Auburn MS, 5 p.m.
Also, the AMMS Softball schedule was also released for Coach Caitlin Sexton’s Lady Admirals.
AMMS soccer schedule:
Feb. 20 — vs. Ariton, 4 p.m.
Feb. 24 — at Abbeville MS, 4 p.m.
Feb. 25 — vs. Russell County, 4:30 p.m.
Feb. 27 — vs. Central, 5 p.m.
March 2 — at Central, 5 p.m.
March 3 — at Russell County, 4:30 p.m.
March 5 — at Headland, 4:30 p.m.
March 17 — vs. Abbeville MS, 4 p.m.
March 20-21 — at Headland Tournament
In other business:
The Eufaula High School band has been requested to appear at the Mobile Mardi Gras Parade on Feb. 25. EHS alum Kenneth Kelly will be the parade’s grand marshal.
Eufaula City Schools showed a total enrollment of 2.928 for grades K-12. The largest classes, in order, were 8, 7, 9, with 6 and 10 tied. The smallest class was 12th grade, followed by Kindergarten.
ECS approved its new Worthless Check policy, which will have an additional $30 charge on returned checks. Also, ECS and the schools individually will collect the insufficient funds.
The 2020-21 school calendar was set. The 197-day calendar begins with the opening of school for classes on Aug. 6, 2020, with graduation May 21, 2021.
Phase I of the HVAC/Lighting Project for ECS was approved at a cost of $3.12 million.
Buffalo Rock Vending , which agreed to replace the existing scoreboards in the EHS gymnasium, has been approved as the vending, refreshments and concession client at ECS. Buffalo Rock currently owns the scoreboards at the EHS gym, the baseball and softball complex, and at the Admiral Moorer Middle School gym.
A Valentine’s Dance and King/Queen fundraiser was approved for Feb. 14 at 2 p.m.at AMMS. Candy Grams will be sold by students for $2 each.
Personnel Recommendations
The Superintendent recommends the following personnel to be approved by the board:
Rescind Employment — Tanya Hicks, Paraprofessional, Eufaula Primary School, effective Dec. 20, 2019 (Hicks declined the position after board approval)
Resignation, Classified — Linda Walton, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective Dec. 31, 2019.
Employment, Classified — Kaley Turchiano, Paraprofessional, Early Learning Center, effective Jan. 22; Cynthia (Cindy) Hudson, 5-Hour Special Needs Bus Driver, Transportation, effective Jan. 22.
Temporary/Part Time/Contract/Other — Shelby Anderson, Temporary/Contract Teacher, Sixth Grade ELA Teacher, Admiral Moorer Middle School, $218.57/day, effective Jan. 13-May 22; Rebecca Dunn, Science Tutor, Eufaula High School, effective Jan. 22-May 15; Charlotte Guilford, Math Tutor, Eufaula High School, effective Jan. 22-May 15; Olivia Hartzog, ELA Tutor, Eufaula High School, effective Jan. 22-May 15.
