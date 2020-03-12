The Greater East Alabama Regional Science and Engineering Fair was held March 4 at Auburn University.
The following students from Admiral Moorer Middle School competed: Trinity Gant, Maddie Register, Gabby Brady, Cooper Wingate, Kyla Richardson, and Whitney Daniels.
Cooper Wingate received the following awards:
Future Scientist Award (plaque and cash award); first place in the junior division of Earth and Environmental science; and the Broadcom Masters Certificate for placing in the top 10%.
Wingate will be heading to compete in the Alabama Science and Engineering Fair in Huntsville.
Whitney Daniels received the following awards:
AU 100 Women Strong Achievement Award first place (plaque and cash award); Naval Science Award (certificate and medallion); second place in her division for Engineering, Physics and Computer Science: and Broadcom Masters certificate for placing in the top 10%.
Daniels will be heading to compete in the Alabama Science and Engineering Fair in Huntsville.
Kyla Richardson, she received the following awards:
AU Department of Chemistry Award and a cash award; AU 100 Women Strong Achievement Award (plaque and cash); AU Spirit of Excellence (Certificate and Cash award); placed second in her division for junior division of Chemistry and Physical Science; and a Broadcom Masters certificate for placing in the top 10% of GEARSEF.
Richardson will compete in the Alabama Science and Engineering Fair March 24-25 in Huntsville.
Halle Poole received the following awards:
Second place winner of the AU 100 Women Strong Achievement Award and winner of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Award.
AMMS’ Annie Wingate and Rachel Webb also competed at the Greater East Alabama Regional Science and Engineering Fair.
