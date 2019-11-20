Several seventh graders at Admiral Moorer Middle School recently qualified for the Duke University Talent Identification Program (Duke TIP). They are Josh Beatty, Anthony Berry, Elliott Clayton, Maddie Dowling, Ben Jackson, Tyler Jackson, Destinee Kelly, Gray Mitchell, Ganielle Palmer, Marianna Richardson, Britton Ryals, Zachai Steele-Tippett, Taylor Stevens, Abigail Westbrook and Matthew Westbrook.

The 7th Grade Talent Search is open to current seventh-grade students who qualify through one of three methods:

Scoring at or above the 95th national percentile on an accepted grade-level national standardized achievement or abilities test

Scoring at or above the 95th percentile on a state assessment

Scoring 125 or above (full scale or composite) on an accepted IQ test

Duke TIP is a nonprofit organization that has served over 2.9 million academically talented students in grades 4-12 since it was founded in 1980. Collaborating with educators and parents, TIP helps gifted students assess the extent of their academic abilities with above-grade-level testing, recognizes them for their achievements, and provides them with a variety of enrichment benefits as well as accelerated face-to-face and online educational programs.

