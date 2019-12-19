teacher of week photo

Melissa Hartzog works on a problem with AMMS student Jave Williams.

Name: Melissa Hartzog

Current job: 7th grade Civics and Geography teacher at Admiral Moorer Middle School

Degrees: Eufaula High School; Associates Degree from Wallace Community College; Bachelors of Science/Secondary from Troy University; Masters of Science International Relations Global Studies from Troy University.

What is the most challenging part of your job: “Balancing time between home life and work life.”

What do you like most about your job: “I enjoy working with students and teaching them about the world. I also enjoy coaching the girls’ varsity soccer team.”

Name three things you would like to see or do in your lifetime: “Visit a country on the Mediterranean Sea; visit every state in the United States at least once; see every U.S. National Park.”

Favorite music: “Country.”

Favorite books: “Classics and historical documentaries.”

Favorite pastime: “Spending time near the ocean.”

Values most important to you: “Honesty, integrity, compassion and hard work.”

What’s one thing most people would be surprised to know about you: “I enjoy watching theatrical productions.”

Family: Husband, Andy Hartzog.

