Name: Melissa Hartzog
Current job: 7th grade Civics and Geography teacher at Admiral Moorer Middle School
Degrees: Eufaula High School; Associates Degree from Wallace Community College; Bachelors of Science/Secondary from Troy University; Masters of Science International Relations Global Studies from Troy University.
What is the most challenging part of your job: “Balancing time between home life and work life.”
What do you like most about your job: “I enjoy working with students and teaching them about the world. I also enjoy coaching the girls’ varsity soccer team.”
Name three things you would like to see or do in your lifetime: “Visit a country on the Mediterranean Sea; visit every state in the United States at least once; see every U.S. National Park.”
Favorite music: “Country.”
Favorite books: “Classics and historical documentaries.”
Favorite pastime: “Spending time near the ocean.”
Values most important to you: “Honesty, integrity, compassion and hard work.”
What’s one thing most people would be surprised to know about you: “I enjoy watching theatrical productions.”
Family: Husband, Andy Hartzog.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.