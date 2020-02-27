The Admiral Moorer Middle School VEX VRC Robotics team competed last weekend at Montgomery Catholic School in the River Region Tower Takeover State Qualifier Competition. The team ranked No. 4 in Division 1 VEX Robotics State Qualifier Competition. The Team was led by Captain Tom Robinson (Head Programmer and Robot Designer) and Assistant Captain Tristan Sanders. Top Skill scores went to Kyle Bowe, Tristan Sanders, Bernie Smith, and Tom Robinson. Pictured are (back row, from left) VEX VRC Team Coach/TSA Sponsor Raven Ivey, Tristan Sanders, Mack Bell, Tom Robinson, Kyle Bowe, Bernie Smith, Semiya Guilford, VEX VRC Assistant Coach/TSA Sponsor and Head VEX IQ Coach Hunter Herrick, Destiny Dowdell, (front row) Emily Mcknight, Fredarius Gooch, Ja'Corey Starks, and Autumn Dansby.
