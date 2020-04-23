CUTHBERT, Ga. — Andrew College has joined a growing list of colleges and universities nationwide that are now offering virtual tours online.
Andy Geeter, vice president for enrollment, said, “As social distancing requirements were put into place due to the Coronavirus, we cancelled all on-campus tours and Preview Days to keep everyone safe. We then quickly put together videos so that prospective students and their families could tour campus from a safe distance.” Visitors to the site https://www.andrewcollege.edu/visit-day-on-campus/ will receive similar information that they would have received if visiting the campus in person.
Students will hear from Andrew’s president, academic dean and athletic director; tour the residence halls; and attend financial aid sessions. Instructions are also included on how to apply to Andrew College.
Geeter said that prospective students can also request a private face-to-face meeting opportunity with an admission counselor through web conferencing software.
Email virtualvisit@andrewcollege.edu to schedule a day and time for a virtual visit. You may also visit the home page at www.andrewcollege.edu for more information about Andrew College. A link to the virtual tour is posted there, also.
