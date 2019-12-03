The Jo-Anne Burgin Nursing Home in Cuthbert, Georgia, received a visit from Andrew College students on Nov. 25. Joshua Temples, Cuthbert native and assistant professor of English, arranged for his ACE 101 class to meet with Teresa Bryant, nursing home administrator, to discuss the facility and its amenities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.