CUTHBERT, Ga. — Andrew College hosted more than 200 students from 13 area high schools in Georgia and Alabama on Jan. 22 at its 16th annual Frances S. Kelly Academic Competition. Contestants competed in mathematics, science, social science, art, theatre, music and essay writing categories in the morning. The event continued in the afternoon with a Quiz Bowl tournament, with teams made up of six members from each school. An award ceremony was held at the conclusion of the event.
Led by Dr. Charles Dolberry, associate professor of mathematics, the competition promotes academic excellence and encourages participating students to consider beginning their college careers at Andrew by awarding scholarships in each academic category.
Commenting on the sustained growth and success of this event, Dr. Linda R. Buchanan, president, noted that the “event offers an opportunity for Andrew College to showcase its challenging liberal arts, nursing and science programs and attract academically prepared students to the College.” She also said that, “the academic competition is able to expose a number of students to fine arts programs that may not offered in their high schools. We’re pleased we’re able to provide this quality competition for our area high school students.”
