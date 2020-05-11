lbw photo

The Lurleen B. Wallace Community College’s Diagnostic Medical Sonography Class of 2020 includes: (back row, from left) Madison Lane (Troy), Contessa Bone (Dothan), Maci Baker (Clayton), Sarah Prince (Dothan), Lexi Brooks (Enterprise), Traci Sloop (Dothan), (front row) Haley Ziglar (Opp), Breanna Corbell (Andalusia), Madison Joiner (Hartford), Ferlyn Inocencio (Fort Rucker/Oahu, HI), Hayden Littlefield (Headland), and Morgan Godwin (Enterprise).

 LBW
Load comments