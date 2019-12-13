Name: Meghan Newby
School: Eufaula High School
Age: 18
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Washburn
Favorite Class: Advanced Business Technology Applications
Favorite Activity: Marching band
Favorite Food: Chinese food
Favorite Music: R&B
What do you like to do when you’re not in school? “I listen to music and play with my niece, Ava.”
Who is your role model and why? “My mother. She motivates me to follow my dreams and be the best me I can be. She is a hard worker and thinks of others before herself.”
Future Career: “Physical therapist.”
Greatest Accomplishment: “Being inducted into the National Honor Society.”
Parents and Siblings: Parents, Sharon Turner and Jerry Newby; brother, Jared Reeves.
