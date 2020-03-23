Students at Barbour County Primary School recently celebrated Read Across America Week with several fun activities, among those were eating green eggs and ham, listening to special readers, and celebrating Dr. Suess’ birthday with special guests. Everyone also dressed up for the event.
Barbour County Primary students enjoy Read Across America Week
- BY ANDREW RIGHT
-
-
- 0
Popular
-
Cancellations put strain on many
-
Eufaula Police Reports
-
Eufaula family child care provider receives national accreditation
-
One arrested, one sought in connection with shooting death of Eufaula man
-
Eufaula Police Reports
-
EPD officers involved in crash
-
Weeks tosses no-hitter in Tigers’ last outing before play ends
-
Council adheres to ‘social distancing’ at meeting
-
Foreman enjoys seeing students ‘master a concept’
-
Clements receives Coach of Year
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.