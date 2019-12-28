The JROTC program at Barbour County High School is doing some great things this year with several cadets achieving goals with their leadership and dedication. Those chosen for Cadets of the Month for the last four months include (from left) CW4 Nate Bailey, Cadet James Hamric, Cadet Antwon Gordon, Cadet Teliya Russell, Cadet Joseph Campbell and CW2 Chief Kelvin Graham.
