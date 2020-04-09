freeman photo

Barbour County High School senior Keyunia Freeman recently received the Judson College academic scholarship of $14,000 annually for four years. Judson College is in Marion, heart of the Black Belt region of Alabama. Freeman was also the BCHS Homecoming Queen, a member of the JROTC program, a cheerleader and drum major of the school’s marching band. She is the daughter of Keith and Rachael Freeman of Elamville.

 ANDRE WRIGHT
