Kim Beaty
The Lakeside School

Name: Kim Beaty

Current Job: English teacher at The Lakeside School for grades 6, 7, 8, 9.

Degrees: Reeltown High School; BS in English/History Secondary Education from Troy State University.

What is the most challenging part of your job: “Getting students to understand what I teach them now, they will need in the future.”

What do you like most about your job: “Seeing my students achieve in the classroom, in extracurricular activities, in a sport, and in developing positive relationships with each other.”

Name 3 things you would like to see or do in your lifetime: “Have a place at the beach; see a cure for hemophilia; visit Italy.”

Favorite music: “Christian/country.”

Favorite books: “To Kill a Mockingbird, by Alabama’s Harper Lee.”

Favorite pastime: “Watching football and videos of my grandsons.”

Talents: “Christmas decorating and teaching speech.”

Pet peeve: “Excuses!”

Values most important to you: “Christ-like behavior and loyalty.”

What’s one thing most people would be surprised to know about you: “I was not a cheerleader; I was a majorette.”

