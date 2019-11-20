Name: Kim Beaty
Current Job: English teacher at The Lakeside School for grades 6, 7, 8, 9.
Degrees: Reeltown High School; BS in English/History Secondary Education from Troy State University.
What is the most challenging part of your job: “Getting students to understand what I teach them now, they will need in the future.”
What do you like most about your job: “Seeing my students achieve in the classroom, in extracurricular activities, in a sport, and in developing positive relationships with each other.”
Name 3 things you would like to see or do in your lifetime: “Have a place at the beach; see a cure for hemophilia; visit Italy.”
Favorite music: “Christian/country.”
Favorite books: “To Kill a Mockingbird, by Alabama’s Harper Lee.”
Favorite pastime: “Watching football and videos of my grandsons.”
Talents: “Christmas decorating and teaching speech.”
Pet peeve: “Excuses!”
Values most important to you: “Christ-like behavior and loyalty.”
What’s one thing most people would be surprised to know about you: “I was not a cheerleader; I was a majorette.”
