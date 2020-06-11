CHARLESTON, S.C. — Sophie Canavan of Ariton graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from College of Charleston in May 2020.
Canavan was among the more than 1,500 students who received degrees.
Located in the heart of historic Charleston, South Carolina, the College of
