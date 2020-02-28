Name: Natalia Carmona
School: Admiral Moorer Middle School
Age: 12
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Ivey
Favorite Class: English
Favorite Activity: Dance
Favorite Food: Spaghetti
Favorite Music: Pop
What do you like to do when you’re not in school? “Arts and crafts.”
Who is your role model and why? “My Mom, because she does so many amazing things without anybody asking her.”
Future Career: “Actress.”
Greatest Accomplishment: “Making people feel good and when I finish something correctly.”
Family: Mom, Lorena Ponce; Dad, Jesus Carmona; Sister, Beatriz Carmona; Brother, Emiliano Carmona.
