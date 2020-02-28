student photo

Natalia Carmona

 Eufaula City Schools

Name: Natalia Carmona

School: Admiral Moorer Middle School

Age: 12

Favorite Teacher: Ms. Ivey

Favorite Class: English

Favorite Activity: Dance

Favorite Food: Spaghetti

Favorite Music: Pop

What do you like to do when you’re not in school? “Arts and crafts.”

Who is your role model and why? “My Mom, because she does so many amazing things without anybody asking her.”

Future Career: “Actress.”

Greatest Accomplishment: “Making people feel good and when I finish something correctly.”

Family: Mom, Lorena Ponce; Dad, Jesus Carmona; Sister, Beatriz Carmona; Brother, Emiliano Carmona.

