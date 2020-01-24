teacher photo

Name: Todd Clements

Current job: Eufaula High School criminal justice teacher, head softball coach, assistant football coach.

Education/Degrees: Auburn University BS in Criminal Justice (2005); Troy University MS in Criminal Justice (2017).

What is the most challenging part of your job: “Meet the needs of each individual student. They come from diverse backgrounds, and I want them all to get the best education from me they can have.”

What do you like most about your job: “I enjoy being around the kids that we have in our school and our school system. I have been teaching at Eufaula for 13 years, and I love giving back to my town and school where I graduated. It means a lot to me when I see former students and players after graduation in college or in the workforce doing great things. I love educating our kids and preparing them for the future.”

Name 3 things you would like to see or do in your lifetime: “I would like to take my family out west to Yellowstone; go on an elk hunt; and after I retire to be able to travel with my wife.”

Favorite music: “I listen to country the most, but I like all of it.”

Favorite books: “I don’t have a favorite book, but I like reading the newspaper and magazines.”

Favorite pastime: “Hunting and anything to do with sports.”

Talents: “Cooking and turkey calling.”

Pet peeve: “A thief, a liar, and someone who is disrespectful.”

Values most important to you: “Faith, family, trust. I thank God every day for what I have and how he has blessed me.”

What’s one thing most people would be surprised to know about you: “That I love to cook and cook most of our meals my family eats.”

Family: Wife, Haley; children, Amelia (10), Brody (3), Cooper (1).

