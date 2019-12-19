Barbour County High School recently held its College and Career Day at the school gymnasium. Several four-year colleges, community colleges, military branches and businesses were present. Here, Ashunti Mayo, Michaella Morris, Markieta Curry, Aniya Bell and Aniyah Bell speak with Eufaula native Karanulette Richardson representing Tuskegee University.
