Barbour County 4-H members competed for the annual Bake-Off recently held at the Barbour County Extension Office on Feb. 20. Participants baked, from scratch, two items (cookie, cake, quick bread, brownie or bar) with a sports theme. The judges were Bonnie Martin, who holds an Home Economics Degree, and Kathryn Wheat, local Youth Build Case Manager and artist. Both said this was an extremely difficult contest because all entries were amazing. Martin praised the girls’ effort and thanked the parents for their support.
First place Intermediate winner is Mary Brock. Mary’s choices were gluten free.
First place Junior winner is Madalynn Monske who chose an archery theme.
Second place Junior winner is Allison King who decorated with a softball theme.
The two first place winners will compete in June’s 4-H Regionals at Troy University.
The next 4-H competition is Photography: The World I See (unedited) and The World I Imagine (edited) due Wednesday, March. Directions can be found on the Barbour County Extension FB page or by calling the office at 687-5688.
