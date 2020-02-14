CLAYTON — The Barbour County Board of Education met on Monday, Feb. 10, for its regular monthly meeting.
The news of repayment from the state of approximately $800,000 that was overpaid on a 10 Mil match was the biggest news of the evening. County Superintendent Dr. Matthew Alexander made the announcement during the meeting stating that the county school system would receive payments of $100,000 a month until the total of the reimbursement was paid.
“Starting this month in February and going through Sept. 30 the State Department will be spreading out over those months approximately $800,000 that we overpaid,” Alexander stated.
Alexander reported that the school system will also receive funds from the Advancement of Education Technology Fund, “This year in the legislative session, we are posed at, if everything goes the way we hope in the term of voting, that we will receive $400,000 this year to continue to upgrade our technology infrastructure; the funds can also be used for building maintenance, etc. We feel pretty good about the financial position that we will be in as we continue throughout this year.”
Personnel actions voted on during the meeting were leave of absences that were approved for Angela Magee a first grade teacher at the Primary School, medical leave of absence, effective Jan. 21-April 13; Hillary Thomas, counselor at the Primary School, maternity leave of absence, effective Feb. 7 — April 10; and Gabrielle Henderson, military leave of absence extended through Feb. 5.
Other personnel actions included: John Jones, Jr. was named as Intern Junior Varsity Boys Basketball Head Coach, effective Dec. 16, 2019 — he was removed from the position on Jan. 27; Precious Comer, a special education aide/paraprofessional at the Intermediate School was transferred to special education aide/paraprofessional at the High School effective Feb. 11; Sandra Guilford was hired as a bus driver effective Feb. 11.
