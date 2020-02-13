Eight students from Barbour County Intermediate School attended their first Oratorical Competition, the GWC Society Exert Oratorical Competition, at Tuskegee University on Friday, Jan. 31. Shirley Smith, Reading Specialist at BCIS, was their sponsor.
Sixth grader, Amaya Rogers was one of the participants in the Oratorical contest.
Following the contest, the students attended the 25th Anniversary George Washington Carver Society Induction Ceremony and Luncheon. The theme for the event was, “When you do the common things in life in an uncommon way, you will command the attention of the world.” — George Washington Carver
