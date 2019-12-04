Kara Michelle Druey
Parkview Christian School

Name: Kara Michelle Druey

School: Parkview Christian School

Age: 7

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Jo Anne Dunsmore

Favorite class: My K-4 class

Favorite activity: Cheerleading

Favorite food: Pizza

Favorite music: “The Turkey Tango.”

What do you like to do when you’re not in school? “Watch TV and hang out with my family.”

Who is your role model and why? “My Daddy. I love him and he takes care of me.”

Future career: “To be a mom.”

Greatest accomplishment: “Learning how to do a handstand pullover.”

Parents and siblings: Father, Derek Druey; Mother, Karla Druey; Siblings, Meredith and Micah Druey.

