Name: Kara Michelle Druey
School: Parkview Christian School
Age: 7
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Jo Anne Dunsmore
Favorite class: My K-4 class
Favorite activity: Cheerleading
Favorite food: Pizza
Favorite music: “The Turkey Tango.”
What do you like to do when you’re not in school? “Watch TV and hang out with my family.”
Who is your role model and why? “My Daddy. I love him and he takes care of me.”
Future career: “To be a mom.”
Greatest accomplishment: “Learning how to do a handstand pullover.”
Parents and siblings: Father, Derek Druey; Mother, Karla Druey; Siblings, Meredith and Micah Druey.
