Eufaula City Schools’ personnel actions at the Aug. 7 meeting of the ECS Board of Education:
Resignation, Certified
Pelina Jessie, ELA Teacher, Eufaula High School, effective Aug. 2.
Devon Edwards, Teacher, Eufaula Elementary School, effective July 10.
Resignation, Certified
Marielos Medina, HIPPY Program, Early Learning Center, effective Aug. 6.
Jo Ann McClinton, 6.5-Hour CNP Worker, Eufaula Primary School, effective Sept. 1, retirement.
Donnella Williams, 192-Day Custodian, Eufaula High School, effective Aug. 2.
Jerrell Jernigan, Paraprofessional, Alternative Learning Center, effective Aug. 6.
Employment, Certified
Jerrel Jernigan, Physical Education Teacher, Admiral Moorer Middle School, effective Aug. 7.
Mary Wright, English Language Arts Teacher, Admiral Moorer Middle School, effective Aug. 7.
Olivia Jones Hartzog, English Language Arts Teacher, Eufaula High School, effective Aug. 7.
Employment, Classified
Jessica Franklin, Parents as Teachers Home Educator, Early Learning Center, effective Aug. 7.
Thomaseena Blackshire, Paraprofessional, Eufaula Elementary School, effective Aug. 7.
Marielos Medina, EL Paraprofessional, Central Office, effective Aug. 7.
Transfer, Certified, effective 2019-2020 School Year
Sarah Crow, Voluntary transfer from Adaptive Physical Education Teacher, Eufaula Elementary School, to Adaptive Physical Education Teacher, Early Learning Center.
Transfer, Classified, effective 2019-2020 School Year.
Alma Bludsworth, Voluntary transfer from 187-Day HIPPY Home Educator, Early Learning Center to 240-Day Parent as Teacher Educator, Early Learning Center.
Temporary Part Time
Sarah Crow, Extended Day, Early Learning Center, as needed, effective Aug. 8-June 30, 2020.
Leisa Beam, Extended Day, Eufaula Primary School, as needed, not to exceed 2 hours per day, effective Aug. 8-June 30, 2020.
Calen Ates, Summer labor, $7.25 per hour, not to exceed 80 hours, effective Aug. 12-23.
Jordan Glenn, Summer labor, Summer labor, $7.25 per hour, not to exceed 80 hours, effective 8/12/19-Aug. 23.
Saniesha Deloney, Extended Day Co-Op Assistant, Eufaula Primary School, $7.25/hour, 3-5 p.m., Monday through Friday (when extended day is in session), effective Aug. 8-16.
Brandalyn Ford, Extended Day Co-Op Assistant, Eufaula Primary School, $7.25/hour, 3-5 p.m., Monday through Friday (when extended day is in session), effective Aug. 8-16.
LeAsia Smith, Extended Day Co-Op Assistant, Eufaula Primary School, $7.25/hour, 3-5 p.m., Monday through Friday (when extended day is in session), effective Aug. 8-16.
Leave of Absence
Michael Floyd, Bus Driver, Leave of Absence, effective July 20-TBD.
