Jennifer Woods Edwards, a former honor graduate of Eufaula High School, is seeing the tradition going in the family. Her twin sons, Hayes and David Edwards were recently names, respectively, valedictorian and salutatorian and Houston Academy in Dothan.
The Edwards’ twins are the grandsons of Bill and Robbie Wood of Eufaula.
Hayes Edwards managed a 4.82 grade point average, which just barely managed to top his brother David’s 4.76 GPA.
Hayes Edwards will be attending the United States Air Force Academy, where he will major in Aeronautical Engineering. Hayes will attend cost free (a $416,000 value) in return for a commitment to serve as an officer in the Air and Space Forces.
Some of Hayes’ honors include National Merit Scholar, AP Scholar, National Honor Society, and Band Captain. He was a part of Houston Academy’s Math Team as they won the 2020 AISA High School Mathematics Contest.
David Edwards will be attending the University of Alabama where he will major in Aerospace Engineering. He received the National Merit Finalist Scholarship package as well as the National Merit University of Alabama scholarship ($1,000 annually).
Some of David’s honors include Headmaster’s List, AP Scholar, National Honor Society, National Merit Finalist, and the 2020 United States Presidential Scholars Program. He was a also part of Houston Academy’s Math Team as they won the 2020 AISA State High School Mathematics Contest.
