Name: Cliff Washburn
Current job: Eufaula High School band director
Degrees: Flomaton High School; bachelor’s in Instrumental Music Education from Auburn University
What is the most challenging part of your job: “The band takes a lot of trips, does a lot of fundraisers, and has a lot of performances. One of the most challenging aspects of being a band director is staying on top of all the organizational tasks so we can be successful at all the things we do.”
What do you like most about your job: “I love when I’m working with a student (or even the band as a whole) and we get to the point when the ‘light comes on.’ I love to see the excitement when they know they ‘got it.’... that they’re able to fully understand and be successful on what we’re working on. That could be anything from preparing an individual’s all-state audition, locking in a set on the marching field, or maybe just a single phrase in one of the pieces we’re working on for an upcoming concert. It’s always a good day when I see that flickering light within a student turn on.”
Name three things you would like to see or do in your lifetime: “I’ve always wanted to visit Ireland, Japan and South America, but I think visiting some place cold like Alaska or Antarctica would be awesome.”
Favorite music: “I love all kinds of music. My favorite popular music is probably ’90s pop and ’90s alternative.”
Favorite books: “Arban’s Method for Trombone.”
Favorite pastime: “Definitely watching TV and movies ... and traveling.”
Talents: “Trombone is my principle instrument, but I can also play any brass and percussion instruments and some piano. I also sing with the Eufaula Camerata Choir each year for their concerts and play handbells at the Eufaula First Methodist Church.”
Pet peeve: “Chewing gum with your mouth open... or wearing white socks with black pants/shoes.”
Values most important to you: “Honesty and forgiveness.”
What’s one thing most people would be surprised to know about you: “Even though I’m a music teacher (and possibly because of it), I don’t really listen to music in my spare time.”
Family: Parents, Mike and Brenda Coker of Atmore; sister, Traci Dostalek of Sydney, Australia; brother, Wayne Washburn of Semmes.”
