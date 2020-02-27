The Eufaula High School DECA club competed at the state competition Feb. 19-20. Eufaula DECA finished the competition strong placing 14 individuals in role play events, 19 individuals in the virtual business challenge and also naming Eufaula High School an Honor Roll School.
The following individuals received an award:
Colby Martin: 2nd place, Marketing Communication;
Harley Smith: 3rd place, Food Marketing;
Ishika Patel: 2nd place, Human Resources Management;
Jordan Freeman and Jaycie Wachs: 1st place, Buying and Merchandising;
Sulli Calton: 1st place, Entrepreneurship;
Nathaniel Andreani: 3rd place, Automotive Services;
Davis Wingate: 2nd place, Business Services Marketing;
Marcy Hinton: 1st place, Business Service Marketing;
Malaysia Hill: 2nd place, Principles of Finance;
Raven Peterson: 1st place, Principles of Business Management & Administration;
Kallie Weathers: 2nd place, Principles of Hospitality and Tourism;
Beth Weathers: 1st place, Restaurant and Food Service Marketing;
Anslee Sawyer: 3rd place, Retail Merchandising Series;
Kallie Weathers, Savan Patel, Manning Whitehead: 1st place for Virtual Business Hotel & Lodging Round 2;
Taylor Swain, Colby Martin, Beth Weathers: 1st place in Virtual Business Restaurant Management Round 1;
Anslee Sawyer, Leland Anderson: 1st place in Virtual Business Fashion;
Sulli Calton, Ethan Olszyk, Marcy Hinton: 1st place in Virtual Business Hotel & Lodging Round 1;
Sydney Bentley, Ben Zimmer: 1st place Virtual Business Retail;
Colby Martin, Jordan Freeman, Beth Weathers: 1st place Virtual Business Restaurant Management Round 2;
Luke Bush, Cade Gothard, Davis Wingate: 1st place in Virtual Business Accounting.
