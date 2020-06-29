Valedictorian Davis WingateWell, guys, we finally made it. It’s a little overdue but we’re finally here. The Eufaula High School graduating class of 2020 owes a deep debt of gratitude to so many. I would like to start by thanking God for the gift of time because it is time that has afforded us the opportunity to be here today. Time is constant and unchanging which makes the goodbyes all the more difficult and inevitable. One goodbye in particular reminds us about the inevitability and unfairness of time. Taken from us too soon was our classmate, Jordyn Williams, to whom the Class of 2020 dedicates this day.
Our time at Eufaula High School may have drawn to a premature close but the time God gave us together will always be treasured. I would like to thank Dr. Jimmy Lockwood and the Eufaula City Schools Board of Education, your commitment to getting us here today has not gone unnoticed or unappreciated. I would like to sincerely thank our superintendent, Mr. Joey Brannan, our principal, Mr. Sean Clark, and the entire faculty and staff of Eufaula High School and the Eufaula City Schools. Eufaula High School and this class are special because you have made it so. To our parents, our sisters and our brothers, our grandparents, our families and our friends, thank you for everything. Your promises to us and to today have been steadfast. And in a point of personal privilege I would like to thank Margaret Schaeffer Thomas and Susan Haney for being my first teachers and setting into motion the path that got me here today.
The Eufaula High School Class of 2020 has been described in so many ways. I have heard words such as athletic, intelligent, attractive, and funny. And that’s just how people have described me, I’m sure people have said great things about all of you, too.
We have been described in terms of the tragic end to our senior year, in terms of admiration for finishing our high school career on an uncharted path. I have even heard us called heroes. However I would like to remind you what Dwight Schrute from The Office says about heroes, “Don’t call me a hero. Do you know who the real heroes are? The guys who wake up every morning and go into their normal jobs and get a distress call from the commissioner and take off their glasses and change into capes and fly around fighting crime. Those are the real heroes.”
I recently read an article by Leslie Anne Tarabella that questioned the very notion of “high school heroes” that gives me pause today: Do people really define heroes as “kids that leave a school for an extended spring break never to return to that school and then just lay on their parents’ couches”?
Listen, I’m sad that prom was cancelled. I’m sad that our senior luncheon was cancelled. I’m sad that we didn’t get to do a graduate walk through all the schools in our system. I’m sad you all didn’t get to see our senior prank.
I’m frustrated that we didn’t get to finish our classes and that all of the “good” stuff about the spring of our senior year got dropped. And while I am eternally thankful that this ceremony is happening today, the greatest letdown is that our planned graduation was cancelled. But I don’t feel like these annoyances carry enough courage, jeopardy or hardship to elevate us to hero status.
There were once graduates of Eufaula High School who accepted a diploma knowing they would leave the very next day for a war far from home. Carrying the knowledge that they may never return to Eufaula, they departed their homes, and left their mothers with only a final photo of them wearing a cap and gown. They traded their caps and gowns for uniforms. Those were high school heroes.
Other Eufaula High School graduates were the brave souls that integrated our rural Alabama school system in the late 1960s and early 1970s paving the way for the diverse and thriving community school system that we have today. They left behind the safety of a school, a tradition, and sometimes even peers they had known for years to be among the first groups of African-Americans to be graduates of Eufaula High School. Those were high school heroes.
Other graduates walked across the stage here in Eufaula with cardboard stuffed into their shoes to patch holes, because in the middle of the Great Depression their parents didn’t have the money to buy new things. They managed to memorize classical poetry and solve math problems in their heads all while working long hours on the family farm and preparing to go to war. Those were high school heroes.
But, I would urge you not to rule out the class of 2020 just yet. The world is unsure, ever changing, burning with unrest and we graduates will have to decide what to do. Plans have changed. Goals have been adjusted. But from this class will come improvements in science, politics, and human connection. Someone here will find a new way to do business, someone here will find a new way to feed the hungry, and someone here will find a new way to beat the next pandemic. And although it may look like we have just been sitting on your couch watching Netflix and playing Madden these past few months, I believe that there are those among us that have been imagining solutions for the new problems of our world.
The 2020 graduates of Eufaula High School aren’t heroes — just yet. The situation we have been handed is both frightening and unprecedented but I believe it will also provide us with opportunities for future greatness. I urge all of the people supporting us here today to watch us, cheer for us, pray for us to rise to the occasion. I urge my classmates to not wallow in the missed opportunities of the last few months for today we will finally be handed a diploma. And with that hard earned diploma we may also one day earn the title of hero.
