Name: Eleson Tanton
Current job: Computer science teacher at Admiral Moorer Middle School
Education/degrees: Masters of Science, Instructional Technology, Grand Canyon University; Bachelors of Science, Troy State University; Northview High School, 1983 graduate.
What is the most challenging part of your job: “Working with middle school students is never boring. Our students come to us during a challenging time in their development. It means that every day is a struggle to find balance and harmony while maintaining the rigor that is needed to challenge their active minds.”
What do you like most about your job: “Working with students to teach them skills that can directly lead to quality employment.”
Name three things you would like to see or do in your lifetime: “I hope to see a dramatic change in the way we educate our population through the use of technology and big data in order to make it more responsive and relevant than what we have today. I hope to see my students move on to success in whatever life they choose to engage in. I wouldn’t mind going to space camp.”
Favorite music: “Rock ’n’ roll.”
Favorite books: The Foundation Trilogy by Isaac Asimov
Favorite pastime: “Cooking and gardening; volunteering with my community.”
Talents: “I am fairly good with computers. I also cook a mean flat iron steak.”
Pet peeve: “People who demand to be respected without having done anything to earn much respect.”
Values most important to you: “Honesty, perseverance, morality, integrity and a sense of humor and a sense of humor about what those other words really mean.”
What’s one thing most people would be surprised to know about you: “I like to garden and cook in order to relax.”
Family: “I am blessed to have a wonderful family at AMMS!”
