Suzanne Bangert, second-grade teacher at Eufaula Primary School, has earned National Board Certification in the area of Literacy: Reading — Language Arts- Early and Middle Childhood.
Emily Jackson, principal of Eufaula Primary School, said, “I am extremely proud of the hard work and devotion Suzanne has put forth into the process of becoming Nationally Board Certified. Suzanne is a phenomenal teacher and understands professional growth is vital to student success.”
National Board Certification was designed to develop, retain and recognize accomplished teachers and to generate ongoing improvement in schools nationwide. It is the most respected professional certification available in K-12 education.
Created by teachers, for teachers, the National Board Standards represent a consensus among educators about what accomplished teachers should know and be able to do. Board certification is available in 25 certificate areas spanning 16 disciplines from Pre-K through 12th grade.
National Board Certification identifies teachers who meet those standards through a performance-based, peer-reviewed series of assessment components.
The certification process requires that teachers demonstrate standards-based evidence of the positive effect they have on student learning and achievement.
They must exhibit a deep understanding of their students, content knowledge, use of data and assessments and teaching practice.
Teachers must also show that they participate in learning communities and provide evidence of ongoing reflection and continuous learning.
For more information, visit www.nbpts.org.
