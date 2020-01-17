Enterprise State Community College President Matt Rodgers and Dean of Instruction Danny Long have announced 151 students have been named to the president’s and dean’s lists. These students from ESCC and the Alabama Aviation College in Ozark, a unit of Enterprise State, are recognized for their high academic achievement for the fall 2019 semester.

To be placed on the dean’s list, students are required to maintain a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or above but below 4.0 and complete a minimum semester course load of 12 semester hours of college-level work. For fall 2019, 126 students have been recognized.

Students on the dean’s list include:

Thomas Cole Blankenship — Clio

Dillon Austin Caraway — Clayton

Jeffery Lynn — Clayton

Daniel Steven Price — Clio.

