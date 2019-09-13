The Superintendent asked for and received from the board the following personnel actions:
Resignation, Classified -- Brenda Young, 6.5-Hour/185 Days CNP Worker, Eufaula Primary School, effective Aug. 21; Frances Person-Crews, Paraprofessional, Alternative School, effective Aug. 27.
Employment, Certified -- Kay-Anne Blalock, Fifth Grade Teacher, Eufaula Elementary School, effective Sept. 24; Daniel Salter, Television Production Teacher, Eufaula High School, effective Sept. 30; Sarah Sadlis, Master Lead Teacher, ALVA, effective Sept. 11.
Employment, Classified -- Mary Rucker, Paraprofessional/Auxiliary Teacher, Early Learning Center, effective Sept. 11; Courtney Jordan, Paraprofessional, Early Learning Center, effective Sept. 11; Megan Jones, 6.5-Hour/185 Days CNP Worker, Eufaula Primary School, effective Sept. 3; Gayln Cody, Paraprofessional, Eufaula High School, effective Sept. 4; Shawnta Williams, Paraprofessional, Alternative School, effective Sept. 11.
Temporary Part Time/Contract -- Holly Munoz, Extended Day, Eufaula Primary School, as needed, not to exceed 2 hours per day, effective Sept. 9, 2019-June 30, 2020; Jeff Phillips, Saturday School Facilitator, Eufaula High School, not to exceed four hours per Saturday, as needed for the 2019-2020 school year, effective Sept. 11; Andrea Tew, Saturday School Facilitator, Eufaula High School, not to exceed four hours per Saturday, as needed for the 2019-2020 school year, effective Sept. 11; Belinda Forman, Saturday School Facilitator, Eufaula High School, not to exceed four hours per Saturday, as needed for the 2019-2020 school year, effective Sept. 11; Thilana Salary, Extended Day Assistant, Eufaula Primary School, $7.25/hour, 3-5 p.m., Monday through Friday (when extended day is in session), effective Sept. 3, 2019-Aug. 20, 2020, *This student has met the requirements for employment, obtained two recommendation letters from current or former teachers, participated in the interview process, and cleared background checks. She is a Career Technical Education student currently enrolled in the Work-Based Learning Class.
Supplements for 2019-2020 School Year 5.N.16 -- Dylan Ludlam, Assistant Football Coach, Admiral Moorer Middle School; Daniel Salter, Videographer, Eufaula High School; Sarah Black, Band Assistant, Eufaula High School; Mary Frances Clark, Speech; Jennifer Williams, Speech.
Leave of Absence -- Terry Lane, Teacher, Eufaula Primary School, Intermittent/as needed Sept. 9-Dec. 2.
Other Regarding Stipends are mandated by grant. The employer benefits costs are included and must be deducted from the stipend. Amanda Ates, A+ College Ready, Eufaula High School, $800; Tera Scott, A+ College Ready, Admiral Moorer Middle School, $500.
