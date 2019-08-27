The following recommendation by Eufaula City Schools Superintendent Joey Brannan were approved by the board at the Aug. 20 meeting:
Resignation, Certified: David Beaty, Fifth Grade Teacher, Eufaula Elementary School, effective Aug. 14. Gail Taylor, ELA Teacher, Admiral Moorer Middle School, effective July 25. Nashton Carrington, Television Production Teacher, Eufaula High School, effective Aug. 23. Sabrina McGee, Master Lead Teacher, ALVA, effective Sept. 3.
Resignation, Classified: Destinee Mahone, Paraprofessional, Early Learning Center, effective Aug. 20. Deborah Woods-Parker, Paraprofessional, Eufaula Elementary School, effective Aug. 1. Employment, Certified: Destinee Mahone, Fifth Grade Teacher, Eufaula Elementary School, effective Aug. 21.
Employment, Classified: Brenda Young, 6.5-Hour/185 Days CNP Worker, Eufaula Primary School, effective Aug. 22. Shantrice Johnson, 192-Day Custodian, Eufaula High School, effective Aug. 21. Frances Person-Crews, Paraprofessional, Alternative School, effective Aug. 26.
Transfer, Classified: Vincent “Rick” Butler, 187-Day Access Facilitator, Eufaula High School, effective Aug. 21.
Temporary/Part Time/Contract: Teddy Vanderslice, Translator/Interpreter, as needed, $20/hour, not to exceed $2,000, effective Sept. 1-Sept. 30, 2020. Lorena Ponce, Translator/Interpreter, as needed, $20/hour, not to exceed $2,000, effective Sept. 1-Sept. 30, 2010. Alma Bludsworth, Translator/Interpreter, as needed outside of regular work hours, $20/hour, not to exceed $2,000, effective Sept. 1-Sept. 30, 2010. Marielos Medina, Translator/Interpreter, as needed outside of regular work hours, $20/hour, not to exceed $2,000, effective Sept. 1-Sept. 30, 2010. Summer Hill, Extended Day Assistant, Eufaula Primary School, $7.25/hour, 3 p.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday (when extended day is in session), effective Aug. 21-Aug. 30, 2020 **This student has met the requirements for employment, obtained two recommendation letters from current or former teachers, participated in the interview process, and cleared background checks. She is a Career Technical Education student currently enrolled in the Work-Based Learning Class. Jessica McManus, CORRECTION: Temporary, Part Time Appointment, Adjunct Instructor for Sports Medicine Course, Eufaula High School, $20 per hour, as needed, not to exceed 50 hours per pay period, effective Aug. 7-June 30, 2020.
Supplements and Other: Patrice Griglen, Secretary, Early Learning Center, Pay for overtime (in place of compensatory time) as approved by Supervisor. Jackie Parmer, Secretary, Eufaula Elementary School, Pay for overtime (in place of compensatory time) as approved by Supervisor. Chanta Smith, $100, Cox Campus Training. Adrienne Jackson, $100 Cox Campus Training. Holly Blaine, Summer Camp. Melissa Hartzog, Summer Camp. Dylan Ludlam, Summer Camp. Justin Morgan, Summer Camp. Jerrell Jernigan, Summer Camp. Robert Brown, Summer Camp. Nathan Haas, Summer Camp. Jerrell Jernigan, Assistant Football Coach, Eufaula High School . Robert Brown, Assistant Football Coach, Eufaula High School. Jerrell Jernigan, Assistant Boys Basketball, Eufaula High School . Robert Brown, 9th Grade Boys Basketball, Eufaula High School. Blayne Green, Boys Basketball Coach, Admiral Moorer Middle School.
