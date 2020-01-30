student photo

Maria Barrios

 ECS

Name: Maria Barrios

School: Admiral Moorer Middle School

Age: 13

Favorite Class: Math

Favorite Sport/Activity: Soccer

Favorite Food: Enpanadas

Favorite Music: “Miel San Marcos.”

What do you like to do when you’re not in school? “Help my family.”

Who is your role model and why? “My cousin, because he show me what he passed through when he was a boy.”

Future Career: “Animal rescue.”

Greatest Accomplishment: “Getting to be a great student.”

Family: Siblings Egwin, Rommy and Barrios.

Load comments