Name: Maria Barrios
School: Admiral Moorer Middle School
Age: 13
Favorite Class: Math
Favorite Sport/Activity: Soccer
Favorite Food: Enpanadas
Favorite Music: “Miel San Marcos.”
What do you like to do when you’re not in school? “Help my family.”
Who is your role model and why? “My cousin, because he show me what he passed through when he was a boy.”
Future Career: “Animal rescue.”
Greatest Accomplishment: “Getting to be a great student.”
Family: Siblings Egwin, Rommy and Barrios.
