Gamble honored

Admiral Moorer Middle School lunchroom manager Joann Gamble (left) is recognized by Eufaula City Schools Superintendent Joey Brannon and Transportation Supervisor Andy Hinton for her 37 years of service.

 MITZI CLAYTON

State Rep. Berry Forte walked into the Eufaula City Schools Board. Considering the check he presented to ECS, he could have come down a chimney.

“Santa Claus has come early this year,” Forte said, presenting ECS Superintendent a check for $8,437.50 following the recent legislative session in Montgomery.

“I like to be back in Eufaula and talk to my folks,” Forte said. “I try to look out for our interests. I fight for the folks in my district; I don’t fight for people in Jefferson County and other places. I want to commend each of you for the job you do.”

In other business:

The proposed annual budget for Fiscal Year 202 was also presented for its second public hearing.

Brannon recognized several employees within district for their quarter of century or longer of service.

E-learning day will be Oct. 1 for 9th and 11th grades. There will be testing on those days for 10th and 12th grades.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments