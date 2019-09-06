The Eufaula Tigers come out on the field prior to crushing Beauregard last Friday, 63-19. The Tigers open Class 6A Region 2 play tonight at Dothan’s Rip Hewes Stadium. Lakeside plays its home opener as the Chiefs welcome Northside Methodist of Dothan to Reeves Field. Action begins at 7 p.m.
