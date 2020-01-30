teacher photo

AMMS teacher Megan Green surrounded by students Jacobei Bowen, Ja’Cori Lewis, Leonel Perez and JW Williams.

 ECS

Name: Megan Green

Current job: Special education teacher.

Education/Degrees: Bachelor’s degree in Special Education from Troy University; Smiths Station High School

What is the most challenging part of your job: “I am a structured person who likes everything planned out. However, as a special education teacher, nothing ever goes as planned! I have learned to be very flexible.”

What do you like most about your job: “Watching my students light up when they have achieved a goal, no matter how big or small.”

Name 3 things you would like to see or do in your lifetime: “Spend a summer backpacking in Asia, open a day center for adults with disabilities, and spend one New Year’s Eve in New York City.”

Favorite music: “Country.”

Favorite books: “John Grisham books.”

Favorite pastime: “I love to watch sports and read books.”

Values most important to you: “Positivity and compassion.”

What’s one thing most people would be surprised to know about you: “I love to cook.”

Family: Cats, Luke and Banks.

