Name: Megan Green
Current job: Special education teacher.
Education/Degrees: Bachelor’s degree in Special Education from Troy University; Smiths Station High School
What is the most challenging part of your job: “I am a structured person who likes everything planned out. However, as a special education teacher, nothing ever goes as planned! I have learned to be very flexible.”
What do you like most about your job: “Watching my students light up when they have achieved a goal, no matter how big or small.”
Name 3 things you would like to see or do in your lifetime: “Spend a summer backpacking in Asia, open a day center for adults with disabilities, and spend one New Year’s Eve in New York City.”
Favorite music: “Country.”
Favorite books: “John Grisham books.”
Favorite pastime: “I love to watch sports and read books.”
Values most important to you: “Positivity and compassion.”
What’s one thing most people would be surprised to know about you: “I love to cook.”
Family: Cats, Luke and Banks.
