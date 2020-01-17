Name: Jack Hays
School: Parkview Christian School
Age: 6
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Annette Johnson
Favorite class: Reading
Favorite sport/activity: Soccer
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite music: “Jesus Loves Me.”
What do you like to do when you’re not in school? “Ride my bike, drink chocolate milk, play golf, and watch TV.”
Who is your role model and why? “My Pepa, David Grice, because he’s a good golfer and loves to play golf.”
Future career: “A golfer.”
Greatest accomplishment: “Making good grades and being a good golfer and soccer player.”
Family: Parents, Ashley and Kristy Hays; brothers, Ian Hays, Nolan Hays, and Mac Hays.
