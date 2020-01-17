student photo

Jack Hays

 Parkview Christian School

Name: Jack Hays

School: Parkview Christian School

Age: 6

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Annette Johnson

Favorite class: Reading

Favorite sport/activity: Soccer

Favorite food: Steak

Favorite music: “Jesus Loves Me.”

What do you like to do when you’re not in school? “Ride my bike, drink chocolate milk, play golf, and watch TV.”

Who is your role model and why? “My Pepa, David Grice, because he’s a good golfer and loves to play golf.”

Future career: “A golfer.”

Greatest accomplishment: “Making good grades and being a good golfer and soccer player.”

Family: Parents, Ashley and Kristy Hays; brothers, Ian Hays, Nolan Hays, and Mac Hays.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments