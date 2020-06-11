TUSCALOOSA — The University of Alabama awarded some 6,326 degrees this spring. Among the graduates was:
Jasmine Jackson of Eufaula, who received a Master of Science.
Richard Rose of Eufaula, who received a Master of Social Work.
The recent change to remote learning during this unprecedented time affected the University’s plans for traditional commencement activities. However, commencement is a milestone, and the University wants graduates to have the opportunity to walk across the stage in celebration of their success. Although any plans are contingent on how the summer outlook progresses, all spring graduates are invited to participate in the summer commencement events scheduled for Friday, July 31, and Saturday, Aug. 1.
“We will also be recognizing the achievements of our spring 2020 graduating class through online and social media outlets to highlight our shared pride in them,” said UA President Stuart Bell. “I look forward to congratulating each student on stage very soon.”
With dozens of challenging academic programs, expert and world-renowned faculty and numerous opportunities for service and growth, The University of Alabama is the place where legends are made. UA offers its students a premier educational, cultural and social experience with more than 200 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs and gives students the opportunity to partner with faculty performing cutting-edge research.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.