Name: Karen Johnston
Current job: Lakeside School middle school social studies teacher
Education/Degrees: Bay High School (Panama City, Florida), 1982; Samford University, BS Elementary Education (1987); Auburn University, M.Ed Elementary Education (1992).
What is the most challenging part of your job: “I always want more time with my classes! I often worry that I didn’t teach them enough, help them enough, give them enough time.”
What do you like most about your job: “I like everything about my job — the kids, my school, my colleagues, my subjects.”
Name 3 things you would like to see or do in your lifetime: “Travel around the world; live on the Gulf Coast of Florida or Alabama; win the lottery so I could do the other two things.”
Favorite music: “Eagles, Journey, others from the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s.”
Favorite books: “The Mitford Years and Father Tim books by Jan Karon. Witch of Blackbird Pond by Elizabeth George Speare.”
Favorite pastime: “I love sitting on any beach with my good friends and good music.:
Talents: “I like to plan and organize trips, parties and activities. I like to cook.”
Pet Peeve: “Not returning items to the right place.”
Values most important to you: “Integrity, hard work and honesty.”
What’s one thing most people would be surprised to know about you: “I am not a morning person.”
Family: Husband, David Johnston; son and his wife, Davis and Erin Johnston; son, Austin Johnston.
