Matt Jones

Teacher of the Week

Name: Matt Jones

Current Job: ​Algebra 2, AP Calculus teacher at Eufaula High School

Degrees: ​ Hartselle High graduate; B.S. in Math Education, Auburn University; M.S. in Math Education, Troy University

What is the most challenging part of your job: “Finding the balance between ‘what needs to be done’ (according to the state/course requirements) and ‘what needs to be done’ (for that individual student/class).”

What do you like most about your job: ​“The students. I like their personalities, their ‘cool nerdiness’ (even when they don’t want to come across that way), how they see the world, etc.  They’re just awesome.  Oh, and I love the people I work with!”

Name 3 things you would like to see or do in your lifetime: “Travel overseas; run a marathon; live at Disneyworld... forever... yes, I mean that.”

Favorite Music: “Anything, but nothing violent/vulgar.”

Favorite books: “Anything by Michael Crichton.”

Favorite pastime: “Running; spending time with family.”

Talents: “I teach math. That’s my talent.”

Pet peeve: “Tardiness/being late.”

Values most important to you: “Truthfulness, hard work, grit.”

What’s one thing most people would be surprised to know about you: “I’m training for my first marathon.”

Family: Wife, Michele; kids, Ginny Beth (9) and Daniel (4).

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments