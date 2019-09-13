Teacher of the Week
Name: Matt Jones
Current Job: Algebra 2, AP Calculus teacher at Eufaula High School
Degrees: Hartselle High graduate; B.S. in Math Education, Auburn University; M.S. in Math Education, Troy University
What is the most challenging part of your job: “Finding the balance between ‘what needs to be done’ (according to the state/course requirements) and ‘what needs to be done’ (for that individual student/class).”
What do you like most about your job: “The students. I like their personalities, their ‘cool nerdiness’ (even when they don’t want to come across that way), how they see the world, etc. They’re just awesome. Oh, and I love the people I work with!”
Name 3 things you would like to see or do in your lifetime: “Travel overseas; run a marathon; live at Disneyworld... forever... yes, I mean that.”
Favorite Music: “Anything, but nothing violent/vulgar.”
Favorite books: “Anything by Michael Crichton.”
Favorite pastime: “Running; spending time with family.”
Talents: “I teach math. That’s my talent.”
Pet peeve: “Tardiness/being late.”
Values most important to you: “Truthfulness, hard work, grit.”
What’s one thing most people would be surprised to know about you: “I’m training for my first marathon.”
Family: Wife, Michele; kids, Ginny Beth (9) and Daniel (4).
