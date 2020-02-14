teacher photo

Denise Corcoran

 The Lakeside School

Name: Denise Corcoran

Current job: Office Manager, The Lakeside School

Education/Degrees: Graduated from The Lakeside School; Bachelor’s in Education from Troy University; Master’s in Early Childhood Education from Troy University.

What is the most challenging part of your job: “Multitasking in many ways every minute.”

What do you like most about your job: “Interacting with the students and seeing all grade level kids.”

Name 3 things you would like to see or do in your lifetime: “The Galapagos Islands, Australia, help dyslexic and learning disability children succeed without stress.”

Favorite music: “Southern rock mostly, bluegrass, old country.”

Favorite books: “Patricia Polacco books. Run With The Horseman, Ferrell Sams; Thickwick, the Big Hearted Moose, Dr. Seuss.

Favorite pastime: “Walking, hiking, working outside in the yard. Traveling to large cities.”

Talents: “Flower arranging, adaptability, patience.”

Pet Peeve: “Using the word seen incorrectly; left lane slow drivers.”

Values most important to you: “Honesty, hard work, respect to elders.”

What’s one thing most people would be surprised to know about you: “I love to duck hunt, quail hunt, and ride in the woods with my family.”

Family: “Husband, Tom; son, Liston; stepson, Joe; daughter-in-law, Shelby; grandson, Henry; My precious Mom, Jackie, aka Meme.”

Tags

Load comments