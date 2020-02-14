Name: Denise Corcoran
Current job: Office Manager, The Lakeside School
Education/Degrees: Graduated from The Lakeside School; Bachelor’s in Education from Troy University; Master’s in Early Childhood Education from Troy University.
What is the most challenging part of your job: “Multitasking in many ways every minute.”
What do you like most about your job: “Interacting with the students and seeing all grade level kids.”
Name 3 things you would like to see or do in your lifetime: “The Galapagos Islands, Australia, help dyslexic and learning disability children succeed without stress.”
Favorite music: “Southern rock mostly, bluegrass, old country.”
Favorite books: “Patricia Polacco books. Run With The Horseman, Ferrell Sams; Thickwick, the Big Hearted Moose, Dr. Seuss.
Favorite pastime: “Walking, hiking, working outside in the yard. Traveling to large cities.”
Talents: “Flower arranging, adaptability, patience.”
Pet Peeve: “Using the word seen incorrectly; left lane slow drivers.”
Values most important to you: “Honesty, hard work, respect to elders.”
What’s one thing most people would be surprised to know about you: “I love to duck hunt, quail hunt, and ride in the woods with my family.”
Family: “Husband, Tom; son, Liston; stepson, Joe; daughter-in-law, Shelby; grandson, Henry; My precious Mom, Jackie, aka Meme.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.