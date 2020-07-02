Abby Day has been a member of the Junior and Senior Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta, and the Math Team. She has served as Spanish Club vice president, Junior Class vice president, and the SGA historian.
She was also a member of Drama Club and Media Tech Team.
She also cheered for five years and was a JV All-American.
Day was recently voted Most Likely to be President of the U.S.
Her favorite Lakeside memories were all the Homecoming festivities. She was Homecoming attendant in fifth and 10th grades.
Day has been accepted at SCAD, Auburn, and Alabama. She has been offered scholarships to all three, but hasn’t made up her mind yet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.