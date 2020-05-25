ABBEVILLE — Forty students from 12 states will receive Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarships beginning this fall, including Lakeside’s Anna Murph.
This year’s round of awards represents the largest class of scholarship recipients since the foundation was established in 2000.
Included in the group of recipients was Murph, who will be attending the University of Alabama.
The foundation is dedicated to providing college scholarships for deserving students and strengthening communities through education projects and grants.
The foundation has awarded 462 scholarships since it was established in 2000.
The scholarships are for eight semesters, not just one year, which makes them even more critical to the success of recipients. Foundation scholars are attending universities nationwide. Many have now graduated and become engineers, teachers, nurses, accountants; several are enrolled in medical or law school.
Rane, founder of Abbeville-based Great Southern Wood Preserving Inc., hosts an annual golf tournament as the single fundraising event for the foundation, drawing corporate and individual sponsors. In keeping with COVID-19 event cancellations, the foundation was unable to host its annual Jimmy Rane Charity Golf Tournament and awards banquet, where recipients are usually recognized. However, the generous support of sponsors made it possible for the foundation, now in its 20th year, to award the highest number of scholarships to date.
For more information about the foundation and to apply for the scholarship in future years, visitjimmyranefoundation.org.
